Jallikattu issue: AIADMK MPs reach Rashtrapati Bhawan to meet President Pranab Mukherjee

In the wake of the pro-jallikattu protests in Tamil Nadu, the ruling AIADMK MPs have reached Rashtrapati Bhavan and will be meeting President Pranab Mukherjee on the Jallikattu issue to seek an ordinance to facilitate holding of the bull taming sport. (Reuters)

Prior to this Home Minister Rajnath Singh had received a proposal from Tamil Nadu government regarding conduction of Jallikattu and a final decision keeping in mind sentiments of the people.

Jallikaatu could be referred to as bull taming event typically practiced in Tamil Nadu as a part of Pongal celebrations on Mattu Pongal day, third day of the four-day Pongal festival. Recently, the protesters took to the streets in Tamil Nadu and in various parts of the nation seeking permission to go ahead with Jallikattu during Pongal festival in Tamil Nadu.