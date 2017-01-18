Jallikattu is cruelty towards animals, then ban boxing too: Cricket icon Kris Srikkanth

Srikkanth made this statement on a NEWS18 talk show and shared his grievances against the ban.(PTI)

Making headlines since its ban, Jallikattu has found yet another supporter in former Indian cricket team captain Kris Srikkanth. Srikkanth was seen addressing his grievances on the Jallikattu ban by Supreme Court. The former captain said that whatever PETA had done to stop Jallikattu was wrong and if the sport is cruelty towards animals than boxing played across the world is cruel too.

Srikkanth made this statement on a NEWS18 talk show and shared his grievances against the ban. Though he said that he didn’t want to go against the government or the Supreme Court’s order but Jallikattu is nothing but an enjoyable traditional sport. He added that the state of Tamil Nadu is a peace loving state and ban has led the youth to a protest at Marina Beach.

Srikkanth is not the first celebrity to have publicly revealed his objection over the issue. Previously Kollywood celebrities like Simbu, Vijay, Suriya, G.V Prakash have voiced their support towards the sport. Politicians ever since the ban have been trying to get it lifted, for this reason CM O. Paneerselvam is expected to meet the Prime Minister on Thursday.

The Animal Welfare Board of India and People for Ethical Treatment of Animals(PETA) have protested against the event since 2004. The Supreme Court then banned the practice citing it to be cruel towards animals.

On 17 January 50 people had gathered to protest against the ban, and presently the strength of the people protesting at the Marina Beach has reached over 5000.

Jallikattu is bull taming sport played as a part of the 4 day Pongal celebration ritual in the South.