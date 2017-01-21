Jallikattu hits Southern Railway services, six trains cancelled, 5 short-terminated in Tamil Nadu

Protesters particularly staged rail blockade at Madurai even as train services continued to remain affected due to the ongoing stir. (PTI)

Six trains have been reported cancelled, while five have been short terminated in Tamil Nadu due to massive protests taking place in support traditional bull-taming sports Jallikattu. The raging protests even continued on 5th day across the state on Saturday. Heavy police deployment was seen across the state, particulary in parts of Chennai and city’s Marina beach, epicentre of the stir. The entire area around Marina beach was abuzz with thousands of men, women and children shouting slogans, seeking nod for the bull-taming sport.

Protesters particularly staged rail blockade at Madurai even as train services continued to remain affected due to the ongoing stir. The Centre, moving swiftly, yesterday cleared a draft ordinance to allow Jallikattu, paving the way for Tamil Nadu to promulgate it to end the widespread protests.

Chief Minister O Panneerselvam had yesterday said an ordinance to allow Jallikattu would be in place in a day or two and legal steps would be taken to tackle any “obstacles” that come its way. The state government would undertake all legal measures to handle related issues and remove any obstacles legally to facilitate the conduct of Jallikattu, he had stated.