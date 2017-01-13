Jallikattu: DMK’s Stalin, Kanimozhi defy Supreme Court, protests leave Tamil Nadu in chaos

While most organisers have gone to say that they would be organising the sport despite the SC ban, few others have already organised Jallikattu in various regions across the state. (PTI)

Tamil Nadu has erupted into chaos following the Supreme Court’s decision of dismissing the judgement delivery on the bull taming sport of Jallikattu before Pongal, in the state. The decision has been followed with mass protests. While most organisers have gone to say that they would be organising the sport despite the SC ban, few others have already organised it in various regions across the state. According to reports, the DMK along with leaders M K Stalin and Kanimozi were among the few who were openly supporting the barbaric sport.

Meanwhile, Jallikattu was celebrated with 22 bulls in the city of Madurai where no arrests have been reported yet. M K Stalin, who was speaking to the crowd protesting to lift the ban on Jallikattu said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should pass an ordinance to lift the ban on the festival. This statement comes despite the Supreme Court ruling that centre must not interfere since the matter was sub judice in the top court. However, Stalin seemed adamant in his demand and requested PM Modi to intervene in the matter.

Also watch:

The heated topic of the sport started when film star Kamal Haasan, speaking at India Today conclave said that he was a big fan of the sport and claimed that it did not hurt the bulls involved. Haasan said that unlike Spain’s bull fighting Jallikattu did not hurt the bulls as they had a cultural significance and treated as gods and family members in the Tamil society. Haasan further said that the people who opposed the sport must also stop eating biriyani. Earlier, in November when the SC had put a ban on the sport, the apex court had said that it could not simply allow “Roman-gladiator-type sports in India”. The court had added that prima facie Jallikattu involves cruelty against animals.