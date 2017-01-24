Jallikattu: Chennai cops caught on camera while vandalising property; Kamal Haasan, others tweet video

A still from the video that was posted by Kamal Haasan on Twitter.

Jallikattu: A video that was aired on a local TV channel in Chennai, a policeman was caught on camera while setting an auto rickshaw blaze. The authenticity of the video that is making rounds on social media has still not been verified. On Monday, the jallikattu protest turned violent, demanding a permanent solution and a stay on the ban which caused a lot of damage to the public proprty. When the video was shown to K Shankar, a senior police officer by the media, he said, “Strict action will be taken against deviant elements.” Another police officer said that “the video has been morphed and is a matter of investigation.”

Kamal Haasan shared the video on twitter that clearly shows a policeman lighting an auto to fire.

What is this. Please explain some one pic.twitter.com/MMpFXHSOVk — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) January 23, 2017

According to reports, the incident as shown in the video took place at Mylapore area of Chennai which is very close to the Marina Beach, the epicentre of the protest. The agitation place was soon vacated later in the evening. More than 90 cops were injured and 51 police vehicles were damaged in the violence. According to police officials, force was used only when stones were thrown on them as they did not wanted any person to get hurt.