Jallikattu ban: Students threaten suicide after police crackdown against protesters

Though the Central and Tamil Nadu governments have given their nod to conduct the bull taming sport Jallikattu via an ordinance, but protesters at the Marina Beach in Chennai are reluctant to vacate the place as they want a permanent solution to the imbroglio and more than that they are also asking for a ban to be imposed on PETA. However, in the face of a stiff opposition from police, who lathi-charged the protesters to remove them from Marina beach, some of those gathered at the site have threatened to commit suicide, if they are forcefully removed from the site. They even formed a human chain to face police force.

On Monday morning, in a bid to maintain law and order police tried to evacuate the site but protesters had refused to do so which led to a quarrel between police and Jallikattu supporters. Police asked the supporters to end the protest and move by saying, “Your goal is achieved.” “We believe in the police but we need time to discuss the ordinance. We want at least half a day time,” replied supporters.

“We urge all students to kindly support us, we are not a separate country but a state of India. Police beating us,” said a protester at Marina Beach. But the protest has taken a new turn after fishermen came out in support of the protesters at the beach.

Similarily, Police had forcefully evicted protesters assembled at Coimbatore’s VOC Ground and heavy police force was deployed in the Madurai’s Alanganullar. While on the other hand, amid the fresh chaos opposition DMK has staged a walk-out in Tamil Nadu Assembly as state Governor C. Vidyasagar Rao started speaking.