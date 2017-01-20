Jallikattu ban: Relief to protesters, govt clears ordinance proposed by Tamil Nadu govt

Youngsters stage a rail roko protest condemning the ban on Jallikattu at Tamukkam in Madurai on Thursday. (PTI Photo)

In what will come as big shot in the arm for all those protesters on the streets in Tamil Nadu and much of elsewhere, Centre has cleared the Jallikattu ordinance today in the evening that was first proposed by the Tamil Nadu government of Chief Minister O Panneerselvam. The Law Ministry reportedly took the decision to clear the ordinance.

Both the state government of Tamil Nadu and the Centre today have worked to bring the much awaited ordinance so that the state could be relieved of the standstill that has been brought by the general strike by thousands across the state and at the Marina beach.

Even on the fifth day the the state witnessed a halt in general activity till the youth and other sections of the society’s demand was met to allow the traditional bull taming sport to be held at Alanganallur which is pivotal to the sport. The agitating youth refused to withdraw untill the sport is held.

You may also like to watch

Chief Minister (CM) of Tamil Nadu O Panneerselvam who was at the national capital for his meeting with PM Narendra Modi had earlier said that the state government would come up with the ordinance very soon.

The draft of the ordinance have already been prepared by the government, cleared by the law ministry and has already been sent for the presidential assent. As soon as President gives his consent the governor of Tamil Nadu will publish.

“After getting the assent of President Pranab Mukherjee tomorrow, an ordinance will be promulgated by our Governor to amend the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act,” he said on his arrival in Chennai. He said legal steps would be taken to remove “all obstacles” in the way of holding the sport.

The bull taming sport had received an overwhelming support from celebrities from the south Indian diaspora wherein superstar Rajinikanth, Kamal Hasan, actors Ajit Kumar, Surya, Siva Karthikeyan besides actress Trisha, who had faced flak from the pro-Jallikattu groups for her perceived opposition to the sport by reportedly being associated with PETA, joined the silent protest.

With inputs from PTI