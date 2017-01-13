Jallikattu ban: NCP calls to respect Supreme Court decision

Hours after the Supreme Court turned down the Tamil Nadu Government’s plea seeking its intervention to pass a judgment on Jallikattu before Saturday, the DMK on Thursday announced a state-wide agitation over the ban on the bull-taming sport. (PTI)

Following the state-wide agitation announced by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the opposition on Friday opined that the decision of the Supreme Court must be respected and one should not put pressure on the apex court.

“The decision of the Supreme Court has to be respected. Till the time it changes its order, no state government or political party has the right to go against its decision,” Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Tariq Anwar told ANI.

Meanwhile, the Rashtriya Janata Dal viewed the pressure being imposed on the court incorrect.

“There are many traditions which do not go hand-in-hand with modernity. Only to make a political position in Tamil Nadu, you are now trying to get the festival back on which the Supreme Court has already put a ban. Putting pressure on the court is not the right thing to do,” RJD leader Manoj Jha told ANI.

Earlier in the day, the apex court said the draft of the judgement has been prepared but added that it is not possible to deliver it before Saturday.

Rejecting the sport, which is held in Tamil Nadu during the Pongal festivities every year, the apex court said, “It’s unfair to ask the bench to pass the order.”