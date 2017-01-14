Jallikattu ban: Lathi charge, detentions in Madurai as protesters defy Supreme Court order

Earlier, it was reported that Jallikattu was celebrated with 22 bulls in the city and no arrests were made. (PTI)

Amid reports of open defiance of Supreme Court order banning bull-taming sports Jallikattu, police on Saturday conducted lathi-charge and mass detention after some protesters went on rampage in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai. At least 30 people have been reported detained by police, ANI reported. Earlier, it was reported that Jallikattu was celebrated with 22 bulls in the city and no arrests were made. DMK leader M K Stalin, who was reported to be attending the event, addressed the crowd and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should pass an ordinance to lift the ban on the festival.

On Friday, most organisers went ahead with performing the Jallikattu despite the SC ban, while others said that they would also organise the sport. Tamil Nadu has gone into chaos after protests following the apex court’s decision of quashing the judgment delivery on the bull taming sport of Jallikattu before Pongal.

Despite SC’s Ban, Naam Tamilar Party Workers Conduct Jallikattu

The decision has been followed with mass protests. According to reports, the DMK along with leaders like M K Stalin and Kanimozi were among the few who were openly supporting the barbaric sport. This statement comes despite the Supreme Court ruling that centre must not interfere since the matter was sub judice in the top court. However, Stalin seemed adamant in his demand and requested PM Modi to intervene in the matter.