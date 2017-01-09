‘Jallikattu’ ban: Ravichandran Ashwin says ‘don’t spread hatred’

As per reports, more than 5000 ‘Jallikattu’ supporters gathered at Chennai’s Marina beach, seeking permission for holding Jallikattu, against which the Supreme Court upheld a ban last year.(PTI)

Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has made a special appeal to people who are protesting against ban on Jallikattu. “Please don’t spread hatred over anyone about this issue, there is nothing that cannot be solved through dialogue,” he said. On Monday, he has asked for ‘more information’ on Jallikattu. “Ok now, can someone give me more information on the Jallikattu?” he has Tweeted.

Please don’t spread hatred over anyone about this issue, there is nothing that cannot be solved through dialogue.#jallikattu — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) January 9, 2017

Ok now, can someone give me more information on the #jallikattu? — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) January 9, 2017

The protestors upheld banners and posters and raised slogans against PETA, demanding government to act on their demands.“We don’t do anything to make the bull aggressive, it is their nature,” one of the protestors told ANI. Apart from this, young volunteers – mostly college students – observed a day-long fast seeking urgent measures to address the farmers’ problems in the state following drought in many districts.