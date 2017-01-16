Jallikattu ban: From ‘black rangoli’ to ‘symbolic’ event; here is how Tamil Nadu ‘protested’ SC order

Jallikattu ban: With the debate over judicial interference and right to hold Jallikattu – a symbol of Tamil culture, raging on, people of Tamil Nadu on Monday resorted to creative and symbolic protests against Supreme Court’s ban on the event. (ANI image)

Jallikattu ban: With the debate over judicial interference and right to hold Jallikattu – a symbol of Tamil culture, raging on, people of Tamil Nadu on Monday resorted to creative and symbolic protests against Supreme Court’s ban on the event. From holding ‘symbolic’ jallikattu event to decorate black ‘rangoli’ in support of the event, people hold various forms of protests against PETA at Alanganallur in Madurai. “Despite SC ban we sought permission from authorities to at least hold traditional prayers at temple,” Sundar Raghvan of Jallikattu association in Madurai said. Security has been heightened to prevent any untoward incident.

Yesterday police detained several people at various places in some southern districts for attempting to organise the bull taming sport. Police said youths were detained at Mudakathan, Alanganallur, Palamedu and Vilangudi in Madurai district, at Nallampatti in Dindigul district and Pottuchavadi in Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu for trying to hold the sport defying the apex court ban.

Watch this video

People hoisted black flags at Palamedu village for not allowing them to hold Jallikattu in connection with Pongal festivities and local temple functions, they said.

Shops at several localities remained closed and black flags were also hoisted at Alanganallur. Both Palamedu and Alanganallur are famous for Jallikattu in Madurai district. A police officer said they were maintaining strict vigil in such localities. Police stations have been alerted to prevent any attempt to hold Jallikattu, the officer added.

The die-hard supporters of the sport along with major political parties in the state have been demanding an ordinance for conducting Jallikattu after the Supreme Court imposed a ban on it.

Watch this video

On Saturday, 149 persons were detained in Madurai district for staging protests against the ban. The Supreme Court on Thursday had said it could not give its verdict on Jallikattu before Pongal. DMK Working President M K Stalin had led a protest in Chennai on Friday in this regard.