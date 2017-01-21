Jallikattu ban: Chorus gets louder as protests continue at Marina Beach

The Centre yesterday gave approval to an ordinance revoking the ban on Jallikattu. In consultation with Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, the ministries forwarded the ordinance to President Pranab Mukherjee for his assent. (PTI)

The Centre yesterday gave approval to an ordinance revoking the ban on Jallikattu. In consultation with Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, the ministries forwarded the ordinance to President Pranab Mukherjee for his assent. This latest development came in the wake of sea of protesters that continued to swell on the Marina beach in Chennai for the fifth day as supporters of Jallikattu staged their protest. The Supreme Court, which had banned the sport in 2014, has agreed not to pass any interim order for a week.