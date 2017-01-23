Jallikattu ban: Bill to replace ordinance to be tabled in Tamil Nadu Assembly today

Ahead of the massive ongoing protests going on across the state on the bull-taming festival, the Bill to replace the ordinance on Jallikattu by the Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao will be tabled in the Tamil Nadu Assembly today. (Source: PTI)

Ahead of the massive ongoing protests going on across the state on the bull-taming festival, the Bill to replace the ordinance on Jallikattu by the Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao will be tabled in the Tamil Nadu Assembly today. Monday morning started with a renewed clash between the locals and the police at Marina Beach which has now become a war ground for the entire issue. Thousands of protesters have kept it on their toes demanding a permanent solution and not a ‘temporary’ ordinance.

Protesters at the Marina beach were seen forming a human chain in support of the bull-taming festival even after the crowd was forcefully evicted by the police from the protesting site in Madurai’s Tamukkam. The Chennai city police had earlier requested protesters to leave Marina Beach in a peaceful manner as their demands were fully achieved after the state government promulgated an ordinance on Saturday. Tamil Nadu Governor on Saturday approved the ordinance issued by the state government revoking ban on Jallikattu.

Chief Minister O Panneerselvam spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi informing him about the ordinance promulgated by the state government and said that Jallikattu is to be conducted with customary fervor with all necessary safeguards. From the past one week, Chennai’s Marina Beach has been filled by massive crowds demanding to revoke the ban of the traditional sport, and now the protesters are seeking a permanent solution for the same.

Panneerselvam to inaugurate the Alanganallur Jallikattu which was cancelled. Later talking to media persons, the Chief Minister said that even though Jallikattu was not held at Alanganallur, it was organised smoothly in many places all over the state. This is the first session of the Assembly after the demise of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.