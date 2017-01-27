Jallikattu: At least 80 injured during bull-taming sports in Trichy of Tamil Nadu

Reportedly there were no safety arrangements made for the watchers and officials had also denied of giving any permission for sports to be organised. (PTI)

As the controversy over the lifting of ban on Tamil Nadu’s traditional bull-taming sports ‘Jallikattu’ continues, at least 80 people were today injured as the sports was organised at Trichy; of them, 7 people were seriously injured. Reportedly there were no safety arrangements made for the watchers and officials had also denied of giving any permission for sports to be organised.

Recently, after the people of Tamil Nadu, citing tradition and culture, organised massive protest, the Narendra Modi-led centre approved the TN state government to pass an ordinance to allow Jallikattu. And since the permission to organise the bull-taming sports had been passed, there had already been reports of two deaths in the state.

Legal wranglings over the contentious Jallikattu issue has blown up into a controversy with supporters of the bull-taming sport telling the Supreme Court that the plea challenging the new Tamil Nadu legislation allowing it, has been filed on behalf of Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) by “playing fraud on the court”.

Pro-Jallikattu advocates in their plea claimed that a “total fraud” has been played on the court by an advocate who filed the AWBI plea on January 25 “as there is no permission by the Animal Welfare Board to file such application”, which amounted to contempt of court.

While the controversy, the ban and the lift of ban on Jallikattu still stay on focus, Karnataka farmers and politicians have come up with their own protest, this time fighting for the permission of Kambala, a buffalo race. Post a case filed by animal welfare organisation PETA, Kambala had been banned by the High Court on November 2016.

(With inputs from agencies)