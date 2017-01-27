Jallikattu analogy: BJP leader Subramanian Swamy hits out at Asaduddin Owaisi’s triple talaq comment

Triple talaq is against human rights and should not be compared, says Subramanian Swamy. (PTI)

Senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has hit out at All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi for speaking in favour of triple talaq and said that the later should read Article 14 of the constitution, which stresses on equality before law. He also added that the triple talaq is against human rights and should not be compared, a report by the ‘India Today’ has said.

Earlier, the AIMIM supremo, while speaking in favour of the triple talaq had said that Muslims in the country must learn from the Jallikattu like protest and plan a similar protest in order to save their culture. On triple talaq he had said,”Muslims also have their own culture and we should be allowed to marry the way we want.

In a tweet, previously too, he wrote that Jallikattu was a lesson for the Hindutva forces and uniform civil code could not be “imposed” in India.

The Hyderabad MP ahad earlier also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi for getting into the Muslims matters and called protests over Jallikattu to be a lesson so that the uniform civil code is not brought out, the InUth said in its report.

You may also like to watch this video

Owaisi had earlier said that the prime minister had a political motive behind bringing the triple talaq topic. last year, the law commission had asked for the suggestion from the members of the community on the triple talaq issue which created quite a stir in the country. Even as some section of the community are against the ban on triple talaq, there are many Muslim women who are supporting the ban.