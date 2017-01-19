Jallikattu row: DMK’s MK Stalin puts ordinance onus on Tamil Nadu CM O Panneerselvam

Stalin’s revelation comes at a time when there have been massive outrage and protest accross the state of Tamil Nadu which were also exhibitted at the Marina beach. (Express photo)

DMK leader and son of M Karunanidhi today charged that Tamil Nadu CM O Panneerselvam is silent on the issue of ordinance on Jalikattu at a time when Attorney General (AG) Mukul Rohatgi have mentioned it clearly that the state government have the rights to pass the same.

Stalin’s revelation comes at a time when there have been massive outrage and protest accross the state of Tamil Nadu which were also exhibitted at the Marina beach. In the meantime Tamil Nadu CM O Paneerselvam have met PM Narendra Modi at New Delhi to discuss matters related to drought in the state and the ongoing protest against the state administration for not allowing them to perform the bull taming sport.

“That is not a power with the Centre at all because the Constitution demarcates the role of the Centre and states… As far as sports are concerned, it is in the exclusive jurisdiction of the state,” he said.

You may also like to watch

“Now the state could consider making it a law treating it as a traditionl sport, but the state must keep in mind while framing such a law that there is no cruelty attached to the sport. It should not just be for sport without bothering about the plight of the animals. I mean, you have bull fights in Spain. Those are cases where bulls are killed,” the top law officer said while talking to news channel Times Now.

With PTI inputs