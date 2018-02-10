Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists attack Sunjwan Army camp in Jammu, four injured

Militants fired upon one gate, the area has been cordoned off two injured one army man and his daughter as per reports.

A group of Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists attacked the Sunjwan Army camp in Jammu city in the early hours today, leaving three Armymen and daughter of an Army personnel injured, officials said. The terrorists entered from the rear side of Sunjwan Army camp where family quarters are located, DGP S P Vaid said. At least three persons, including an Army personnel and his daughter, have been injured, officials said. The militants, who are believed to be around three, have been isolated, they said.

IGP SD Singh Jamwal told reporters here that “around 4:55 am suspicious movement was noticed by the sentry and his bunker was fired upon. The fire was retaliated. The number of militants isn’t known. They’ve been cornered in one of the family quarters.” Unconfirmed reports said one person has died in the gunfight. Security forces and police have cordoned off the area around the Sunjwan Army camp.The camp falls under the first Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry in 36 brigade.

Soon after the attack, reinforcements of the Army’s special forces and SOG rushed to the spot and cordoned off the whole area amid a fierce gunfight, security official said. Schools in the entire area around the camp have been closed by authorities as a precautionary measure. A high alert has been sounded in Jammu and security beefed up in and around the city. Intelligence inputs had warned of an attack on the Army or security establishment by Jaish-e-Mohammed in view of the death anniversary of Afzal Guru who was hanged on February 9, 2013.