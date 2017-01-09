Jairam Ramesh lauds South India for its ‘global’ approach to development

The economist, who hails from Karnataka praised the growth of south Indian states. “South moved ahead of north in 80’s, there is a history. Service economics, ports, coastline went in favour of the South.” (PTI)

Former Union Minister and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh today asserted that South India is much more global-looking than other parts of the country and that Tamil Nadu is the only really well-balanced state here. Speaking on the topic ‘South and the rest: The new powerhouse’ at the India Today Conclave, he reaffirmed the uniqueness of South Indian states and compared them with northern states of India.

According to Ramesh, South India runs as per a system and follows set guidelines, “In the south, systems were in place, which divides the region from other parts of the country.” “Social revolution, zamindari system helped south to progress rather than the rest of India,” he added.

He also said that southern states are making a determined push for economic and social growth and people here are much more understanding. “It is easy to govern Southern states than the Northern states and Tamil Nadu is the only balanced state in the country,” said Ramesh.

Talking about the upliftment of people he denied the connection between welfare and politics, “Welfare has nothing to do with politics. However, Internal migration very much depends on state politics,” he said. “Public investment played a very important role in the take off of South India,” he further said.

Later, Jairam Ramesh closed the session by saying Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh are more tolerant than South India. South India which consists Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Telangana as well as the union territories of Andaman and Nicobar, Lakshadweep and Puducherry. States like Tamil Nadu and Telangana have set an example by logging maximum growth in less quantum of time, he concluded.