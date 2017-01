Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje along with poet Gulzar will inaugurate the festival this morning. (PTI)

Jaipur Literature Festival will begin today in the pink city of Rajasthan. Celebrated writers, thinkers, journalists, historians, poets, novelists and musicians are participating in the five-day event. A large number of literature lovers are likely to attend the festival.

Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje along with poet Gulzar will inaugurate the festival this morning. A special session on ‘Freedom to Dream’ will also be held where writers will discuss their dreams and dreams of India.