Jaipur court convicts 8 Lashkar-e-Taiba members for terrorist activities

A Jaipur court has convicted eight Lashkar-e-Taiba members, including three Pakistani nationals, for their involvement in terrorist activities in the country. The Additional District and Sessions Court will pronounce the punishment on Monday, special public prosecutor Mahaveer Jindal said. The court convicted the LeT members under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act yesterday. They were arrested by Rajasthan ATS in 2010 and 2011. The court found them guilty under various sections of the Act on charges of conspiracy and recruiting persons for terrorist activities. They were also found guilty of being members of a terrorist organisation. The Pakistani LeT members – Asgar Ali, Shakkar Ulla and Shahid Iqbal – have been lodged in various jails in India. The other five are: Babu alias Nishachand Ali, Hafiz Abdul, Pawan Puri, Arun Jain, and Kabil. All of them were in touch with an LeT commander based in Pakistan.

The Rajasthan ATS arrested them following alerts from central intelligence agencies, which had intercepted telephone conversations between the LeT men and the Lashkar commander in Pakistan in 2010.