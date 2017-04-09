Jainism is an antidote to terrorism, says home minister Rajnath Singh

On the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that the path of Jainism can be an antidote to terrorism, the “biggest challenge” facing the world, as it completely rejects violence which is the foundation of terrorism. (Source: ANI)

On the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that the path of Jainism can be an antidote to terrorism, the “biggest challenge” facing the world, as it completely rejects violence which is the foundation of terrorism. According to PTI report, he said that non-violence was the path of peace. This he said at an event to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir while noting that this makes the faith relevant in these times when terrorism is affecting the entire world.

PTI also reported that the Home Minister expressed his disagreement with the view that Jainism, whose followers have been granted the status of a minority in India, is distinct from Hinduism. He said while non-violence is a “subject” in Hinduism, Jainism has dwelled deeply into it and done a “PhD”. He did not think that it is separate from Hinduism, he said. Further, the home minister said that the followers of the fiath may be few in number but their belief is strong. And they hold on to the core principles which are scientific and emphasise on peace.

The home minister also pointed out, according to PTI that Chandragupta Maurya, who founded the Maurya empire also followed Jainism and was the first king to unite the nation. On the same occassion Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan urged people to follow the path shown by Lord Mahavir. Several other BJP leaders, including Union minister Kalraj Mishra, also attended the event.

You might also want to see this:

Recently the Home Minister has given away bravery awards and medals to various CRPF Jawans on ‘Shaurya Diwas’. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar was also present at the event. Singh here also the website ‘Bharat Ke Veer’, brainchild of Akshay Kumar, to facilitate monetary contribution to kins of CRPF jawans killed in action. Speaking at the event, Singh said: “Koi jawan, adhikaari shaheed hota hai, kisi bhi surat mein, 1 crore se kam ki dhan raashi uske parivaar ke logon ko nahi milni chahiye (If any jawaan or army personnel is killed, in any case his family should not get compensation of less than 1 crore.)

(With inputs from agencies)