Jailed AIADMK leader VK Sasikala granted 15-day parole to attend husband Natarajan Maruthappa’s funeral

Jailed AIADMK leader VK Sasikala was on Tuesday granted a 15-day parole to attend her husband Natarajan Maruthappa’s funeral following his demise at a hospital in Chennai on Monday night, reported ANI. Sasikala has been lodged at the Parappana Agrahara Central Jail in Bengaluru where she is serving a four-year jail term after being convicted in the Rs 66.6-crore disproportionate assets case. She was jailed in February last year after the court found her guilty.

In October 2017, she was granted parole to visit her ailing husband who had then undergone simultaneous liver and kidney transplants. To attend the final rites of her husband, Sasikala will travel to his native village in Tamil Nadu’s Thanjavur district, reported The Indian Express.

76-year-old Natarajan Maruthappa was admitted at the Gleneagles Global Health City Hospital in Chennai on Sunday, March 18, after he complained of severe chest pain. His condition worsened on Monday, forcing the doctors to put him on a ventilator. Maruthappa had also undergone a kidney transplant in 2017, reported PTI. He reportedly died on Monday due to multiple organ failures.

In an official release, the chief operating officer of the hospital, Shanmuga Priyan said that Natarajan Maruthappa passed away at 1.35 AM. His body was kept at his residence in Chennai’s Besant Nagar for people to pay homage. Sources close to Natarajan’s family said that his body would be taken to his native village for the final rites.

Natarajan, a Tamil activist, had previously served as a Public Relations Officer with the Tamil Nadu government. He also ran a vernacular magazine which was called ‘Puthiya Paarvai’. Former Chief Minister of the state, late J Jayalalithaa had expelled Natarajan from the party in 2011.