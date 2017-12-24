Jairam Thakur named new Himachal Pradesh CM; swearing-in on December 27, PM Modi to attend

Jai Ram Thakur was picked as the new chief minister of Himachal Pradesh today.

In the wake of the recently held Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won and displaced rival Congress party government under former CM Virbhadra Singh, the saffron party today named its new CM. In the meeting of senior BJP leaders in the state and central representatives on Sunday, Jai Ram Thakur was picked as the new chief minister of the state. BJP delegation met Himachal Pradesh governor Acharya Dev Vrat and staked claim to form Government in the state.

“I thank everyone, central leadership, Prem Kumar Dhumal ji who proposed my name supported by JP Nadda, Shanta Kumar ji,” said the new Himachal Pradesh CM. Jairam Thakur added that the swearing in ceremony will take place on 27th December and it will be attended by PM Narendra Modi. Thakur will also be the Legislature party leader in Himachal Pradesh. Jairam Thakur was greeted by Prem Kumar Dhumal, JP Nadda, Shanta Kumar on being chosen as the Legislature party leader in Himachal Pradesh. A strong leader from the Mandi belt, Thakur has won his fifth straight assembly poll from Seraj seat. Thakur is said to be a favourite among local BJP workers in the hill state. Thakur’s name was proposed by Suresh Bharadwaj and Mahender Singh and seconded by other members. “Former CM Prem Kumar Dhumal Ji proposed Jairam Thakur Ji to be elected as the Legislature party leader. Shanta Kumar Ji & JP Nadda Ji also supported this proposal,” Central Observer Narendra Singh Tomar announced today.

READ ALSO: Who is Jairam Thakur, the man BJP named as new Himachal Pradesh chief minister

A lack of consensus among the newly elected MLAs had resulted in the two central observers — Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Narendra Singh Tomar — returning to Delhi from Shimla yesterday to hold fresh consultation with the central leadership. A two-member team of central observers, which was in the state on December 21 and 22, had taken feedback from members of the state BJP’s core committee, MPs and some MLAs.

Thakur, a low profile leader in the state, was a cabinet minister in the BJP ministry. He has also served as the Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj. Thakur was first elected to Himachal Pradesh Assembly from Mandi and had won his first election in the year 1998. A senior leader in Himachal Pradesh, Thakur is elected for his 5th term in Vidhan Sabha. In 2013, he contested an unsuccessful Lok Sabha by-election from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh against Virbhadra Singh’s wife Pratibha Singh. He has also served as state party president from 2007 to 2009. His term as president is considered as non-controversial and acceptable.

Meanwhile, Prem Kumar Dhumal, who lost the election in Sujanpur, has made it clear that he was not in the race for the chief minister’s post. Dhumal had lost the election to his Congress opponent Rajendra Rana, even though BJP won 44 of the state’s 68 seats. Thakur, a five-time MLA from Seraj in Mandi district, was the frontrunner for the job as he enjoys a strong backing of the RSS and a section of BJP MLAs in Himachal. Union minister J P Nadda was also touted as a strong candidate for the post.