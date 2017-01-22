Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express derails; no casualties reported

eight coaches of Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express was derailed near a station named Kuneru in Andhra Pradesh. (Indian Express)

In yet another train accident, eight coaches of Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express was derailed near a station named Kuneru in Andhra Pradesh on late Saturday night. So far, there hasn’t been any news of casualties from the Bhubaneswar-bound train. However, several passengers were injured.

A spokesperson from the East Coast Railway (ECo) said the incident occurred between 10:30-11PM under Waltier division which is 30 km from Rayagada.

The rescue operation was initiated by the locals before the authorities of the Waltair division under East Coast Railway (ECo) reached the spot.

Previously, 10 coaches of Ranikhet Express derailed near Jaisalmer; where no casualties were reported.

