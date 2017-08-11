Jadavpur University agitation: Protest enters second day; Vice-Chancellor, Registrar locked-up, says report

jadavpur university, jadvuniversity protest, protest jadavpur university, protest in jadavpur, jadavpur protest,

The Jadavpur University Students’ Union continued their protest for the second day in a row against West Bengal Government’s order to turn the varsity students’ unions apolitical, Indianexpress.com reported. The Vice-Chancellor, Registrar and other officials are reportedly locked-up in the administration building of the varsity. Appealing students to end their agitation, Vice-Chancellor Suranjan Das said that the university was compelled to abide by the order issued by the state government. Das said that University had no option but to accept state university order. “There can be various opinions regarding the order but there are democratic ways to convey it,” Das was quoted as saying by Express.

As per the report, Das has barred officials from leaving the office premises to avoid any unfortunate incident as the students are squatting at the entrance of Aurobindo Bhavan, the administrative building. However, students said that their protest was peaceful and officials are free to go. “We have not gheraoed the officials. They are free to go. But they will have to go through us,” an agitating student said.

Students belonging to the three students’ unions at the university started a sit-in against the government decision on Thursday. The unions demanded that the Executive Council (EC), the highest-decision making body of Jadavpur University, reject the government order and continue holding students’ union polls. The union also demanded that the EC adopt a resolution and recognise the government order as “undemocratic and unacceptable”.

“We openly reject the state government’s order to turn students’ union into students’ council. We had placed our demand before the EC that it must recognise the order as undemocratic and unacceptable, keeping in view that all university stakeholders are against the order,” a first-year PG student of Film Studies department, Sounak Mukhopadhyay, told The Indian Express. He added that students won’t pull back from their decision until authorities don’t accept the demands.