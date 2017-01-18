J-K Govt. backs Zaira Wasim, warns extremists not to blackmail Kashmiris

Extending his full support to Zaira, Jehangir also affirmed that the entire Valley stands with the 16-year-old. (Twitter)

Two days after Zaira Wasim posted an open apology on social media, the BJP-PDP alliance in the state came in support of the ‘Dangal’ child actor and said that the extremists cannot threaten or blackmail any Kashmiri, adding that such a talent should be nurtured. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Khalid Jehangir in his stern message warned the extremists not to threaten any Kashmiri. “She has risen on her own. We wish her all the best and give a message to the extremist elements in Kashmir that they cannot threaten or blackmail any Kashmiri people, who want to rise and be at par with the rest of the country,” Jehangir told ANI.

Extending his full support to Zaira, Jehangir also affirmed that the entire Valley stands with the 16-year-old. “It has been clear that the whole nation is with the Kashmiri girl who has risen to fame. Nevertheless, we have seen it today how Jammu people have open their hearts for her. This shows how Jammu people welcome anybody who is being troubled in the Valley,” he added. Resonating similar sentiments, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) spokesperson Waheed-ur-Rehman Para also applauded the child actor for her achievement at such a tender age. He appreciated the little talent, urging the people to support her.

“Zaira is a self-made person and there are many success stories in Jammu and Kashmir. These people are not only successful but also self-made. We need to celebrate them in every state,” Para told ANI. “Some of the people have repeatedly tried to threaten others, which is unfortunate, but we still believe that the majority and the large conscience in the society support such initiatives. People are coming in her support. Everybody in J&K, from the Chief Minister to commoner is coming in her support,” he added.

You may also like to watch this:



Meanwhile, Jehangir also put light on their request to open cinema halls in the Valley for the entertainment of the youth here. “For young generation, there are no entertainment centres in Kashmir. There are no cinema halls. So, we have asked the government, requested the administration to have good PVRs in the Valley so that the Kashmir youth can enjoy as much as everybody else is enjoying outside Kashmir,” he said.

Zaira, who portrayed the young Geeta Phogat in the recently released movie ‘Dangal’, issued an apology for ‘offending’ and ‘unintentionally hurting’ the people after she met Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and was subsequently trolled on Twitter. She later deleted her post. Since then, many celebrities including Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, who essayed the role of Zaira’s father in the movie, and political leaders, like Omar Abdullah, have come out in her support.