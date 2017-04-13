J Jayalalithaa death: Madras high court grants bail to woman doctor

On February 26, the doctor was arrested following a complaint filed by the management of the Apollo hospital, where Jayalalithaa was admitted on September 22. (PTI)

The Madras High Court today granted bail to a city-based doctor, who was arrested in February for claiming that former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa was brought dead to a private hospital here. When the bail application of Dr Rama Seetha came up, Justice S Bhaskaran granted her bail. At a public meeting held by supporters of Deepa Jayakumar, niece of the late chief minister, Seetha had claimed that Jayalalithaa was brought dead to Apollo hospital.

On February 26, the doctor was arrested following a complaint filed by the management of the Apollo hospital, where Jayalalithaa was admitted on September 22 after she complained of fever and dehydration. Later, the hospital management had claimed that Dr Seetha never worked for them.

A case was registered against Dr Seetha under various IPC sections including 153 (deliberately giving provocative statement with intent to cause riot) and 505 (statement conducive to public mischief). Subsequently, the petitioner had moved the court seeking bail.