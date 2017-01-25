Ixigo’s Indian Railways trains app goes multilingual on Republic Day

Recently the Indian Railways app has also unveiled several other new features. (PTI)

One of the most popular app on train related information of Indian Railways, ixigo will now be multilingual and will be available in seven languages including Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Tamil, Hindi and English. The app which will be launched tomorrow in new languages is expected to cover 80 percent of the digital user base in the country.

Ixigo CEO & co-founder Aloke Bajpai while commenting on the multilingual app said that a significant number of train users are more comfortable using their mother tongue for train related information. He also expressed hope that the Indian online user base will touch 500 million by 2018, making it vital that mass-market apps work in regional languages.

Recently the app has also unveiled several other new features. For example, it picks up your upcoming train trips automatically and helps you to book a taxi ride to the railway station right in time. To add to that, in case your train ticket continues to be in waiting list till last moment, you can also book a confirmed bus ticket through redBus on the ixigo app.

With almost 14 million downloads, 2.5 Lakh ratings, 1 Billion sessions till now and 20 million train searches each month, it is leading train information app in the country. It was also named ‘Best App of 2016’ by Google Play Store under the ‘Made In India’ Category. Travelers can visit the Google Play Store or Apple App Store or give a missed call at 7676373344 to go to the app.