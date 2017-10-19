Ivanka Trump’s special Diwali message for India will lit your heart with pride today

US President Donald Trump, his daughter Ivanka and others are seen celebrating Diwali at the White House. (Twitter/IvankaTrump)

Diwali 2017: Ivanka Trump, daughter of US President Donald Trump has shared a special message for all celebrating the festival of light across the world today. In a tweet, Ivanka also said she is looking forward to her visit to India for the upcoming Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) in Hyderabad. “Wishing Hindus, Sikhs & Jains around the world a joyful #Diwali. Saal Mubarak to all! Looking forward to my visit to India for #GES2017. – at The White House,” she Tweeted.

On Wednesday, President Trump celebrated his first Diwali at the White House and hailed the incredible contributions of the Indian-American community, saying he valued his very strong relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Trump and Ivanka were joined by senior Indian-American members of his administration including Nikki Haley, the US Ambassador to the United Nations and Seema Verma, Administrator, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Wishing Hindus, Sikhs & Jains around the world a joyful #Diwali. Saal Mubarak to all! Looking forward to my visit to India for #GES2017. pic.twitter.com/O1tmiFzECc — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 18, 2017

“Today, I was deeply honored to be joined by so many administration officials and leaders of the Indian-American community – to celebrate Diwali — the Hindu Festival of Lights. As we do so, we especially remember the People of India, the home of the Hindu faith, who have built the world’s largest democracy. I greatly value my very strong relationship with Prime Minister Modi,” Trump said in a Facebook post.

The US President further said, “Diwali is one of the most important celebrations in the Hindu religion. A time of peace and prosperity for the New Year, it is a tradition that is held dear by more than 1 billion Hindus worldwide and more than 2 million Hindus in the United States. It is also celebrated by millions of Buddhists, Sikhs, and Jains in America, India and around the world.”

“Our Indian-American neighbors and friends have made incredible contributions to our country – and to the world. You have made extraordinary contributions to art, science, medicine, business and education. America is especially thankful for its many Indian-American citizens who serve BRAVELY in our armed forces and as first responders in communities throughout our great land.

“The Lighting of the Diya is typically celebrated by families in their homes. Today, we proudly celebrate this holiday in THE PEOPLE’S HOUSE. In so doing, we reaffirm that Indian-Americans and Hindu-Americans are truly cherished, treasured and beloved members of our great American FAMILY.

“We wish all of America’s Hindus and everyone who celebrates Diwali a joyous holiday and blessings of light, goodness, and prosperity throughout the New Year. And now we will light the Diya,” he said.

The Diwali celebration at the White House was first started by President George Bush. During his term it was celebrated mostly in the India Treaty Room of the adjacent executive office building, which is part of the White House complex. However, President Bush never personally participated in the White House Diwali celebrations.

In the first year of his presidency, former President Barack Obama lit the ceremonial Diya in the East Room of the

White House. In his last year in office in 2016, Obama for the first time observed the festival of lights in the Oval Office. (With PTI inputs)