Ivanka Trump to visit India: US First Daughter says thank you, PM Modi

Ivanka Trump to visit India: Accepting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s invitation to visit India, the United States’ First Daughter Ivanka Trump took to Twitter to thank the Indian PM. “Thank you, Prime Minister Modi, for inviting me to lead the U.S. delegation to the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in India this fall,” Ivanka wrote on Twitter on Tuesday morning. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had extended a warm invitation to President Donald Trump and his family to visit India. “I would like to invite you to India, along with your family. And I hope that you will give me the opportunity to welcome you and host you in India,” Modi had said in his remarks, standing alongside Trump at the White House’s Rose Garden.

He had specially invited Trump’s daughter Ivanka to lead the US delegation to the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in India later this year. Even the US President Donald had responded to it positively and said, “…And I believe she has accepted.” The two leaders held extensive talks, including one-on-one interactions, during their first bilateral meeting. Trump repeatedly thanked Modi for visiting the US and the White House, saying he enjoyed their “very productive conversation”.

Thank you, Prime Minister Modi, for inviting me to lead the U.S. delegation to the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in India this fall. pic.twitter.com/ZNwmTTnGYD — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 27, 2017

“Both nations have been struck by the evils of terrorism and are determined to destroy it, especially the radical Islamic terrorism. We will be enhancing the military cooperation and next month, will join the Japan Navy to take part in the largest Maritime exercise in the vast Indian Ocean. I appreciate India’s efforts in Afghanistan,” Trump said. “I was pleased to learn about the recent order made by India of about 100 new American planes, which will support many jobs in the U.S.,” he added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India and US will come together to bring peace. “The U.S., being the oldest democracy of the world, and India, being the largest democracy, will come together to change the world and bring peace,” he said.