Ivanka Trump to get President level security in India; 2,200 police personnel to be deployed

Ivanka Trump, the daughter of US President Donald Trump, will get President level security during her India visit. (Source: Reuters)

Ivanka Trump, the daughter of US President Donald Trump, will get President level security during her India visit in the wake of heightened threat perception, an official revealed on Friday. Ivanka, who is an advisor to the US President, will address the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) on November 28 at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre in Hitec City, the southern city’s information technology hub housing many US tech giants. During her visit, Ivanka will use three of her own vehicles while a total of 2,200 police personnel would be deployed for the twin events. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also attend the summit.

The Hyderabad Police is making elaborate arrangements for the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ivanka Trump to the city next week. During his day-long visit on November 28, PM Modi would inaugurate the Hyderabad metro rail project and also the three-day Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES). Ivanka Trump would attend the eighth annual GES, which will highlight the theme ‘Women First, Prosperity for All’ this year, and focus on supporting women entrepreneurs and fostering global economic growth. Ivanka Trump will lead the US delegation to the summit.

Talking about the arrangements for this visit, Hyderabad police commissioner V V Srinivasa Rao told media that the prime minister will arrive on November 28 and inaugurate Hyderabad Metro Rail Ltd project at Miyapur. After inaugurating the metro rail project, he will go to the Hyderabad International Convention Centre where he will inaugurate the Global Entrepreneurship Summit.

Modi and Ivanka will also attend a special dinner at the Falaknuma Palace in the old city on November 28 along with 100 special guests. The dinner will be served on a Nizam-era table at which 101 people can sit at a time. The palace is now a plush hotel. A separate dinner has been arranged for about 1,500-2,000 delegates on the lawns of the 19th century palace, Rao said. According to available information, Ivanka Trump may attend the GES during the day on November 29 and leave the city the same night.