Ivanka Trump offers new insight on women’s equality, gives 3-C call for action at GES 2017, Hyderabad

GES 2017: On the second day of the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) 2017 in Hyderabad, Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump talked about issues related to women and gender representation. While addressing the session on the theme ‘women first, prosperity for all’, Trump said, “Women make up half of the world’s population. Need to think of these issues, not as women’s issues but human issues.” The session is being moderated by KT Rama Rao, Minister for IT E & C and attended by ICICI Bank, Managing Director and CEO, Chanda Kochhar along with Cherie Blaire, and Karen Quintos. The whole session has been organised to boost female participation in the workforce through increased access to skills, training, education, and career counselling.

While further addressing the meet, Trump went on to say that technology offers a tremendous opportunity to women & women entrepreneurs. She added, “One thing I’d like to throw out there is that these aren’t women’s issues, we are half the population so we need to start thinking about them as critical issues.” She further said, “Women need the 3C’s- Confidence, Capabilities and access to Capital.Also, men must understand that women are their equals.” While talking about equal representation of the women in the society, Trump said, “Having equal gender representation is a financial positive to businesses today besides being a social responsibility.” She also said, “Excited about the work we are doing internationally to create an opportunity for the entrepreneurs.”

Chanda Kochhar, ICICI Bank MD and CEO, while talking about women professionals in the industry said, “There is no other country in the world other than India where 40% of the banking sector is headed by women.” Karen Quintos, the CCO of Dell while talking about the gender inequality said, “Biases that exist in society have to be addressed, and men need to be a part of that conversation. Business outcomes are great when you have diverse thinking.” Cherie Blair, the founder of Cherie Blair Foundation for Women, CBE, QC also talked about women issues and said, “If we get to do anything in this world, we’ll do something about men… Men need to understand that women do face obstacles.”

The three-day, Global Entrepreneurship Summit was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ivanka Trump on Tuesday. The 8th edition of GES this year is taking place in the city of Hyderabad.