Ivanka Trump in India: In Donald Trump daughter’s own words, how the Hyderabad trip panned out

After attending the Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017 in Hyderabad, daughter and advisor of the US president Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump visited the famous Golconda fort, which is located just outside the city of Hyderabad. During her visit, Ivanka Trump said that she was amazed by the place. “It is just amazing to be here at the Golconda fort,” said Ivanka. On how she felt her trip to Hyderabad went, Ivanka hailed the Indo-US relations and pronounced the summit as successful. She also said that the graciousness of Cabinet ministers and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a very special experience for her. “The conference and summit were phenomenal. PM Modi and the cabinet members who were with him were incredibly warm and gracious. It was overall a very special experience,” said Ivanka Trump

Not just Ivanka, her father Donald Trump too was all-praise for their efforts in Hyderabad. He took to Twitter to tweet, “Great work Ivanka.” Trump retweeted a State Department post that hailed Ivanka’s comments on US efforts to fuel entrepreneurship so that Americans can turn their dreams into incredible legacies.

During Ivanka Trump’s visit to India, the ICICI Bank MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar said, “We create a real working environment where they can work from home”. Her comments came in at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit. Back in US, President Donald Trump applauded his daughter’s visit to India. He termed Ivanka Trump’s visit as “great work” in promoting women entrepreneurs during her visit to India.

US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley also praised 36-year-old Ivanka. “Thrilled to see” Ivanka Trump “in India promoting female entrepreneurs. At home that means improving workforce development and cutting government red tape,” Haley said in a tweet yesterday.

During her speech at the GES 2017, Ivanka Trump shared her challenges in the corporate world. She said, “As a former entrepreneur, employer, and executive in a male-dominated industry, I’ve seen firsthand that all too often women must do more than their male counterparts to prove themselves at work, while also disproportionately caring for their families at home.”

Trump arrived in Hyderabad on Tuesday to lead a US delegation at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in Hyderabad. The three-day summit was jointly co-hosted by the US and India this year.