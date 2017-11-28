Ivanka Trump in Hyderabad today; here is what is most dear to Donald Trump’s daughter in career

Hyderabad: Ivanka Trump arrives for the GES 2017 (Image Source ANI)

Charismatic personality and leadership qualities generally go together and the person who has these gifts does very well indeed. Problem is that there are very few such gifted people in the world. Embodying these traits is none other than Ivanka Trump, the daughter of US President Donald Trump who arrived in Hyderabad (city of pearls) on Monday night – she is scheduled to lead the US delegation to the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in India. The summit will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. The focus of the summit will be on women empowerment. Speaking on this issue with Times of India, Ivanka said that US is committed to women’s economic empowerment and entrepreneurship. She added, “the United States, along with the World Bank Group and 14 donor countries, established the Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative (We-Fi), which aims to leverage in excess of $1 billion in public and private financing for women entrepreneurs.”

On the question of being the first daughter of a President to serve at the White House, Ivanka said that it is a great honour to be serving in her father’s administration and the American people. She elaborated that as an adviser to President she has focussed on this topic that is most dear to her – women’s economic empowerment, education, skill training and entrepreneurship.

The theme of Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017 is ‘Women First, Prosperity For All’. In this eighth edition of the summit, for the first time, over 50 percent of participants will be women. Ivanka said that she aims for the summit to become a global celebration that elevates the importance of empowering and investing in women entrepreneurs.

After the inauguration of the GES summit, Ivanka Trump and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will also participate in a panel discussion on opening up of opportunities for women entrepreneurs. Union ministers Sushma Swaraj, and Suresh Prabhu will also attend the summit. The theme of this year’s summit demonstrates the commitment of the US and the Indian governments to the principle that when women are economically empowered, their communities and countries thrive. The three-day GES is held at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre.