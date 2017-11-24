Ivanka Trump in Hyderabad: Snipers with Dragunov rifles, US bulletproof limos to keep Donald Trump daughter safe

Ivanka Trump. (Reuters)

Hyderabad is gearing up to welcome Ivanka Trump, daughter and advisor to US President Donald Trump along with PM Narendra Modi who will be present in the city for the 23rd Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) and metro rail inauguration. Trump and PM Modi will arrive in the city on November 28. Telangana’s elite anti-Naxal force Greyhound and Octopus anti-terror commando teams will be stationed around Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) and Falaknuma Palace for the GES and metro rail inauguration. Tump is scheduled to arrive at Shamshabad airport and will be going to the Westin Hotel by road. She will then be taken to HICC and Falaknuma Palace in a mine-resistant limousine for the functions she is scheduled to attend.

Notably, there are three mine-resistant, bullet-proof limousines that are being flown down to Hyderabad by the US Secret Service. Moreover, the convoy will be escorted by six police vehicles. Earlier, on Tuesday, the US Secret Service along with India’s top security agencies which include RAW, SPG, IB, Intelligence Security Wing had a meeting to discuss the security arrangements. The Telangana police are slated to take over the venues on November 25, three days prior to her scheduled visit. The commandos on duty will be armed with the Russian Dragunov sniper rifles with optical sight and night vision, Times of India reports.

Meanwhile, Trump on Tuesday said, India and the US will continue to work together to increase economic opportunities and inclusive growth. The 36-year-old, Trump, will lead a high-powered American delegation of officials, women entrepreneurs and businessmen for the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) 2017 in Hyderabad, a three-day summit beginning November 28. The summit will be attended by 1,500 entrepreneurs from 170 countries and would have around 350 participants from the US, a large number of whom are Indian-Americans.

Trump would deliver the keynote address at the summit, which would be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She said that her aim for this summit is to serve as an open and collaborative environment for the exchange of ideas, to broaden networks, and to empower entrepreneurs to take their ideas and passion to the next level. “The US and India will continue to work together to increase economic opportunities and inclusive growth. I very much look forward to my visit and to seeing Prime Minister Modi and Foreign Minister (Sushma) Swaraj once again,” Trump told reporters. Incredibly excited to be visiting India next week for the eighth annual Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES), she said.