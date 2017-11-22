Ivanka Trump Hyderabad visit: These surprises are waiting for Donald Trump’s daughter

Ivanka Trump Hyderabad visit: Ivanka Trump will be visiting India next week. US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump will attend the Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017 in Hyderabad.

Ivanka Trump Hyderabad visit: Ivanka Trump will be visiting India next week. US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump will attend the Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017 in Hyderabad. The summit will commence from November 28. The Telangana government is leaving no stone unturned to welcome Ivanka Trump in a grandeur manner. Trump noted the event’s theme of “Women First, Prosperity for All.” She says: “Entrepreneurship domestically and abroad is a key priority for this administration.” She will give a keynote address and appear on two panels. The conference is expected to draw more than 1,200 entrepreneurs and others. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also attend the event. The Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017 being hosted by India along with the US is a testament to the “strong friendship” between the two countries, Ivanka has said.

Here are the key highlights of preparations going on to welcome Ivanka Trump

1. It has been learnt that Telangana government is beautifying Hitec (Hyderabad Information Technology, Engineering and Consultancy) City area. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is replacing every worn stone with interlocking tiles and new pavements and flower beds are being laid.

2. Roads that needed repairs for months are being resurfaced.

3. Apart from this a drive has been reportedly launched to ensure that beggars are out of sight.

4. A budget of nearly Rs 100 crore, including corporate donations, was enmarked for preparations.

5. However, two star attractions expected at the summit, Deepika Padukone and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, have pulled out citing personal reasons, said sources. A proposed concert of A R Rahman is also not yet finalised.

6. Sources said US security officials have hinted to state government officials that if information regarding Ivanka’s visit is leaked, the trip might be cancelled.

7. The Hitec City flyover was spray-painted in all hues while artists painted peacocks on nearby walls.The 2km stretch from the Hitex entrance to Hyderabad International Convention Centre at Novotel, where the summit would be held, has been lined with palms, bougainvilleas, flowerbeds and clay figurines of elephants and deer.

8. The 8th edition of the summit is being hosted by NITI Aayog in partnership with US government. Ivanka would be attending events on the first day.

9. She will also attend a dinner at Falaknuma Palace hosted by the PM on November 28 where the VIPs will dine at a Nizam-era table with 101 seats. The Falaknama itinerary of the PM and Ivanka has the GHMC and Hyderabad Police in knots.

10. “The route to Falaknuma is tricky. It goes through areas which GHMC is finding difficult to beautify and maintain. It is going to be a nightmare for traffic police to divert traffic and for police to sanitise the area. Police are conducting raids to squeeze out anti-social elements… Water and sewerage board has asked officials to maintain vigil when Ivanka is here,’’ a GHMC official said.

11. GHMC West Zone Commissioner Dr D Hari Chandana said the beautification works were part of ongoing civil work in the area. State IT, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K T Rama Rao said, “We look forward to hosting Ivanka Trump and her delegation, and hundreds of other important delegates…’’