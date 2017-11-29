Ivanka Trump has this special message for all mothers and daughters; watch video

US presidents Donald Trump’s daughter and White House adviser, Ivanka Trump. (Photo: Twitter/ @NITIAayog)

US president Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump, who is currently in Hyderabad, to attend the three-day Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) 2017 today talked about her daughter. Ivanka, who is the mother of a daughter and two sons said, “Hopefully, my daughter grows up in a world where she is never told she can’t do something because of her gender. Certainly, she will never be told that by her mother.” This statement by Trump comes while she was talking about gender equality in the world during a session on the theme ‘women first, prosperity for all’ that was also attended by Chanda Kochhar, the ICICI Bank, Managing Director and CEO along with Cherie Blair, the founder of Cherie Blair Foundation for Women, CBE, QC and Karen Quintos, the CCO of Dell.

Ivanka talked about a range of women issues from gender representation to women entrepreneurs. She talked about how technology can help women entrepreneurs to set up their own business and said, ” Technology is a great driver of entrepreneurship because it emboldens women to start their own businesses, reduces barriers to starting new businesses, and creates flexibility for the modern working family.” While talking about the gap in the wages paid to the two genders, she said, “More women needed to be in the STEM fields – high growth, better pay and potential to reduce wage gap.” She further said, “Every woman is a WORKING woman whether at home or at work.”

Watch video|

#NamaskarIvanka — Hopefully, my daughter grows up in a world where she is never told she can’t do something because of her gender. Certainly, she will never be told that by her mother: @IvankaTrump at #GES2017 pic.twitter.com/7vtyxFo0CF — News18 (@CNNnews18) November 29, 2017

Trump added, “One thing I’d like to throw out there is that these aren’t women’s issues, we are half the population so we need to start thinking about them as critical issues.” She further said, “Women need the 3C’s- Confidence, Capabilities and access to Capital. Also, men must understand that women are their equals.” She further said, “Having equal gender representation is a financial positive to businesses today besides being a social responsibility.”

Notably, Chanda Kochhar, ICICI Bank MD and CEO, offered advice on what it takes for women to make it to the top in the corporate world during Global Entrepreneurship Summit plenary discussion. She said, “There is no other country in the world other than India where 40% of the banking sector is headed by women.” She added, “India’s economic structure is changing to allow women to start their own careers – now we have more female sports stars, pilots, navy, ministers, bankers.” While talking number, Kochhar said, “Not even 25% of graduate women (in India) participate in the workforce.” She added, “If you educate a woman you educate a generation.”