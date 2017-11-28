Ivanka Trump comments ‘India lifted 130 mn out of poverty’ was reference to UPA: P Chidambaram

Ivanka Trump and P Chidambaram.

On Tuesday, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram made a big claim on behalf of the former PM Manmohan Singh led UPA government. While the US President Donald Trump’s daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump was giving a speech at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017 in Hyderabad, she made a reference to the fact that India had lifted 130 million people out of poverty. Chidambaram said that her comments were with reference to the work done under the previous UPA government’s tenure. Chidambaram took to Twitter to claim that Ivanka’s statement was referring to UPA regime that ruled from 2004 to 2014 before Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under Narendra Modi won elections and replaced it at the Centre. “When Ivanka Trump said that India had lifted 130 million people out of poverty, she was referring to the UPA government’s period of 2004 to 2014 (the number was 140 million),” the former finance minister tweeted.

In her keynote address at the GES 2017, Ivanka praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his valiant efforts to lift India out of poverty. “Through your own enterprise, entrepreneurship, and hard work, the people of India have lifted more than 130 million citizens out of poverty – a remarkable improvement, and one I know will continue to grow under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi,” she said.

When Ivanka Trump said that India had lifted 130 million people out of poverty she was referring to the UPA government’s period of 2004 to 2014 (the number was 140 million). — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) November 28, 2017

Ivanka further lauded PM Modi for his beliefs about empowering women. She also believes that by doing this India’s economy could grow by $150 billion. She said, “Here in India, I want to applaud Prime Minister Modi for his firm belief that “The progress of humanity is incomplete without the empowerment of women.” Just consider, if India closes the labor-force gender gap by half, your economy could grow by over $150 billion dollars in the next three years.”

In her speech, Ivanka Trump held Modi’s achievement as “truly extraordinary”. She said, “From your childhood selling tea to your election as India’s Prime Minister, you’ve proven that transformational change is possible,” she said. “And now, you are bringing that promise to hundreds of millions of people across your country. Thank you.”