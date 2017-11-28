Ivanka Trump arrives in India to attend GES 2017

Even as 36-year old Ivanka Trump had travelled to India earlier also, this is her first trip to the country as a senior presidential advisor. (ANI)

US president Donald Trump’s daughter and Advisor Ivanka Trump has arrived in Hyderabad to attend the eighth Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES), beginning from Tuesday. The summit will be innaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She will also at the opening session themed ‘Be the change: women’s entrepreneurial leadership’. After the innuaguration, she is scheduled to speak at the panel session on opening up opportunities for women entrepreneurs. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will also be part of panellists at the session, which will be moderated by John Chambers, Chairman Emeritus, Cisco.

Ivanka Trump will also speak at the first session on Wednesday. The session on ‘We can do it! Innovations in workforce development and skills training’ will also include Cherie Blair, Founder, Cherie Blair Foundation for Women and Chanda Kochhar, Managing Director and CEO, ICICI Bank among speakers.

The event is bringing together nearly 1,500 entrepreneurs, investors, and supporters of entrepreneurship from over 150 countries across the globe.

Among leading women speakers in the three-day event are Google’s Vice President of Next Billion Users Diana Louise Patricia Layfield, tennis champion Sania Mirza, and CEO of Afghan Citadel Software Company Roya Mahboob.

The US delegation also has Mark Green, Administrator, US Agency for International Development, Ray Washburne, CEO, Overseas Private Investment Corporation, Jovita Carranza, Treasurer of the United States, Neomi Rao, Administrator, Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs and Patricia Green, Director of the Women’s Bureau, Department of Labor.

The summit theme this year shows the commitment of the governments of India and US to the principle that when women are economically powerful, their countries thrive, said Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant. Union Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu will attend the closing session on Thursday.

Even as 36-year old Ivanka Trump had travelled to India earlier also, this is her first trip to the country as a senior presidential advisor. She is accompanied by several top administrations official, Indian Americans in the US delegation.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi had personally invited her to participate in the the event, which is being held in India for the first time, when he visyed US in June this year