It’s official! EC decision to disqualify 20 AAP MLAs gets President’s assent; Delhi set for mini election

President Ram Nath Kovind has approved Election Commission’s decision to disqualify 20 Aam Aadmi Party MLAs in Office of Profit case. After the decision, AAP’s earlier tally of 66 MLAs in the assembly has been reduced to 46 MLAs. The decision also pushes national capital to a bye-election for the 20 seats.

Earlier, the 20 Aam Aadmi Party MLAs had sought appointment from President Kovind to present their views, however, they didn’t get time, party leader Gopal Rai has said. In a major decision, the Election Commission had on Friday asked the President to disqualify the 20 MLAs for holding offices of profit, setting the stage for their ouster. In an opinion sent to President Kovind, the EC recommended MLAs be disqualified for occupying the post of parliamentary secretaries between March 13, 2015, and September 8, 2016. The vacancy of 20 MLAs from the Assembly will push the state to elections. This development does not threaten the Kerjriwal’s CM seat in Delhi as his party still enjoys a majority of 46 MLAs in the 70-member Assembly. Still, the opposition parties, BJP and the Congress have demanded Kejriwal’s resignation on moral grounds.

Deputy CM Sisodia said the AAP will also go to court on the matter. “We hope to get justice in court and the case will not stand. Even if justice was denied us in the court, we will go to the people’s court which is the biggest court,” he said. Sisodia also slammed the BJP, saying it wants elections so that all schemes and projects initiated by the AAP government can be derailed.

“They have been trying hard, but none of their conspiracies succeeded. BJP people are having a problem because of successes of the AAP government in three years. Now, we are going to do door-step delivery of services, new Mohalla clinics are coming up, CCTV project is in a final stage. The government is now in fourth gear and the BJP is trying to stop us from working on these projects,” he said.