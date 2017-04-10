It’s Navjot singh sidhu again, this time under fire for cracking vulgar, offensive jokes

In a report in The Tribune, the lawyer alleged Sidhu of cracking vulgar jokes in the episode of Kapil Sharma Comedy Show aired last night. (Express Photo)

The controversy surrounding Navjyot Singh Sidhu holding two offices of profit has not even died down that another controversy has erupted., this time, a senior advocate of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, HC Arora, has asked the Punjab Chief Secretary to take cognisance of the “lack of propriety” shown by the minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on a national television channel.

In a report in The Tribune, the lawyer alleged Sidhu of cracking vulgar jokes in the episode of Kapil Sharma Comedy Show aired last night. The advocate also asked the Chief Secretary to apprise Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh of the matter as such obscene remarks were punishable under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information and Technology Act.

While talking to The Tribune, the lawyer pointed out that the jokes offendede him while he was watching the show along with his wife and duaghters. Arora also said though he was yet to procure a video clip of the episode in which Bollywood stars Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana appeared for the promotion of their upcoming film Meri Pyari Bindu, it was unbecoming of a minister to use double-meaning language on the show. Arora has already filed a public interest petition in the High Court, seeking orders to restrain Sidhu from participating in the comedy show as a celebrity guest.“I believe that working in the entertainment world will certainly divert the attention of a person who holds a ministry. It would be a hindrance to performing his duties as a minister,” he said.

The Punjab and Haryana high court had also questioned Sidhu and said that it was not only a matter of legality but also about the propriety and moral issue. The court asked Sidhu as to why he was not following the rules and that the rules are applicable to the star MPs as well.

The high court further asked Sidhu, if the legislators won’t follow the rules who will.Further, the court said that there is a laid down code of conduct and 1952 law which states that after taking office or as long as he is in office, an official/MP will refrain from joining or holding another office of profit or a private business. This leaves Sidhu with the only option of taking up one role. While being a minister, he cannot be participating in Kapil Sharma show. Hearing in Punjab & Haryana HC on PIL seeking cancellation of permission to Punjab Min NS Sidhu from working in TV show deferred till 11 May.