Italian PM Paolo Gentiloni receives ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan, says Rome and New Delhi have strong economic ties; watch video

Ahead of delegation level talks with PM Narendra Modi, Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni on Monday said that Rome and New Delhi share common interests in global arena. “We have strong economic relations and it’s a great opportunity to make it stronger. We have common interests in global arena,” Italian PM was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. The Italian prime minister also received ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Gentiloni arrived in New Delhi on Sunday in a bid to boost ties between New Delhi and Rome after the faceoff over two Italian marines.

The last Italian Prime Minister to visit India was Romano Prodi, who came here in 2007, IANS reports. “Coming after a gap of more than a decade, the visit is aimed at strengthening bilateral, political and economic relations between the two countries,” the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement ahead of Gentiloni’s visit.

Later in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold delegation-level talks with Gentiloni following which a number of agreements are expected to be signed. Gentiloni will also call on President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu during his visit. The report says that diplomatic ties between India and Italy virtually came to a near freeze following the February 2012 firing by two Italian marines, Massimiliano Latorre and Salvatore Girone, from M.V. Enrica Lexie, killing two Indian fishermen off Kerala.