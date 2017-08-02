IT raids on Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar, Rs 9 crore recovered: 10 points

Shivakumar’s residences have been raided in connection with a tax evasion probe case.

Income Tax Department on Wednesday conducted searches at multiple locations linked to Karnataka energy minister DK Shivakumar, who is hosting Congress MLAs from Gujarat at a resort near Bengaluru. Shivakumar’s residences was raided in connection with a tax evasion probe case.

Here are 10 things to know about the case:

1. Income-Tax department raided on locations linked to Karnataka Energy minister DK Shivakumar, owner of the resort where 44 Gujarat MLAs are currently residing earlier this morning.

2. The Congress reacted strongly to IT action. Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel accused the BJP of indulging in an “unprecedented witch-hunt” to win one Rajya Sabha seat. “After using the state machinery and every other agency, these I-T raids show their utter desperation and frustration,” he said on Twitter.

3. From Centre’s side, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley spoke on the issue. “No search has taken place in the resort as such and no MLA was searched, only one particular Karnataka minister was searched,” Jaitley said in Rajya Sabha.

4. Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also attacked BJP. “Attempt was made to bribe legislators in Gujarat when everything failed, a frustrated BJP Govt now resorting to IT raids on Congress,” Surjewala said.

5. Senior BJP leader and Union Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, defended the central agency’s action. “Niyam sab ke liye ek hota hai.Congress ke paap ka ghada bhar chuka hai (Rules are same for everyone, Congress has reached the limits of wrongdoings),” Pradhan said.

6. Senior leader Anand Sharma termed raids as blatant misuse of powers. “It is now becoming a trend to blatantly misuse powers of the state,” Anand Sharma said Rajya Sabha. “The minister & his brother, an elected representative coordinating in the stay of Gujarat MLAs that is why it is a targeted timing,” Sharma added.

7. The crucial Rajya Sabha is scheduled to be held on August 8. BJP president Amit Shah, Union Minister Smriti Irani, Ahmed Patel have filed nominations from Gujarat. Congress has the challenge to remain their electorate intact in order to send Patel to Rajya Sabha.

8. Rs 9 crores have been recovered from DK Shivakumar’s residences, IT official told media.

9. Congress President Sonia Gandhi and vice-president Rahul Gandhi are yet to comment on the issue.

10. Speaking to the reporters, Congress MLA Shailesh Parmar earlier said, “To ensure that BJP is not successful in its mission, 44 of us Congress MLAs are leaving from Gujarat for Bengaluru. To hide their failure, the saffron party is trying to make sure our MLAs resign by offering money and through police pressure.” Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi had accused the BJP in the state of horse-trading ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections scheduled for August 8.