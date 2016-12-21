IT raids at Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Rammohan Rao’s house: “Why don’t they raid Amit Shah?” says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today lashed out at the Narendra Modi government after the Income Tax department conducted raid at Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Rammohan Rao’s residence in Chennai. (Reuters Image)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today lashed out at the Narendra Modi government after the Income Tax department conducted raid at Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Rammohan Rao’s residence in Chennai. In a series of tweets, CM Banerjee said, “Earlier the Principal Secretary of @ArvindKejriwal was raided and harassed. Now i read Chief Secretary TN also raided. Why this vindictive, unethical, technically improper action? Is it only to disturb the federal structure?”. Firing a fresh salvo at the ruling party at the centre, she also wondered “Why don’t they raid Amit Shah and others who are collecting money.” She said, ‘while corruption needs to be condemned strongly’, the raid at Rao’s residence ‘devalues institution of head of civil service’. CM Banerjee also opined that “the proper procedure should have been to take the State leadership into confidence and removing him from the post prior to any preemptive action, based on information.”

According to reports, The searches were conducted in connection with its tax evasion probe against the son and few other relatives of Rao. The raids that began earlier this morning are on at various places in the state and neighbouring state of Andhra Pradesh. “A total of 13 premises are being searched,” a senior official said, adding the premises connected to Rao’s son and other relatives are part of the operation. TV reports said searches is going on in Bengaluru also. The I-T department recently seized a total of 177 kg of gold and cash amounting to Rs.96 crore in withdrawn 500 and 1,000 rupee notes and Rs.34 crore in the new denomination from three businessmen — J. Shekhar Reddy, Srinivasalu and Prem. The big fish is said to be Reddy, a contractor and who has executed works for the Tamil Nadu government.

You may also like to watch

The TMC supremo , who is in the forefront of anti-demonetisation protests, on Tuesday said a senior party leader Sudip Bandopadhyay has received three calls from CBI but that will not deter the party from fighting the note ban. Banerjee said the Trinamool Congress (TMC) will not be cowed down by the “Centre’s tactics of browbeating my party.” Stating that Bandopadhyay, who is TMC parliamentary party leader in Lok Sabha, has received three calls from the Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI), she said, “Nothing will deter us from the fight against demonetisation”. “Realising the people’s difficulties, Venezuela withdrew the decision on demonetisation, but the Modi government doesn’t listen to anyone,” she had said.

Post demonetisation, CM Banerjee has time to time accused PM Modi of harassing people and opposition parties. She also called for a united opposition to protest against Narendra Modi’s much-debated decision to scrap Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes.