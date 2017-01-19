It is responsibility of Centre and state to respect sentiments and strike a balance on safety and safeguard: Congress on Jallikattu ban

Now national leaders come out in support of Jallikattu. (File photo)

Congress, PMK, AIADMK have come in support of Jallikattu, against the Supreme Court ban. Thousands protested in support of the bull-taming sport came are on the streets since the past few days. Police has also arrested over 100 people in the matter, which has its roots in Indus Valley Civilization, according to some traditionalists. According to them court cannot take decisions to ban such a sport as it is entrenched in their culture. The sport was banned also in 2014 when state political parties had opposed int in 2014. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has told him that he gives highest importance to cultural values of the state. He assured he will extend full support to us.

People Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has demanded a ban on the sport as it involves pulling, pushing and at time throwing harmful powdery substances in the bull’s eye. Protesters says that such treatment of the animal should be banned, not the sport.

Congress spokesperson RS Surjewala on Thursday came in support of Jallikattu. Surjewala said the Congress respects rights of people of Tamil Nadu to preserve the culture and protect rich tradition of Jallikattu. He added that it was responsibility of Centre and state to respect sentiments and strike a balance on safety and safeguard.

PMK MP Anbumani Ramadoss sitting in support of Jallikattu outside PM residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, has been detained by Police. On Wednesday, AIADMK said a resolution would be adopted in the coming session of the state assembly seeking lifting of the ban on the bull taming sport.

Yoga guru, Sadhguru on Wednesday said, “If you ban something which dear to the people, you will create a situation where the highest court will ban something and people will go ahead and do it. Where are you driving the nation like this?” On Wednesday as many as 3000 students were protesting at Chennai’s Marina beach, who were there since the night before. This was after some protesters were arrested in Madurai district.