Arunachal gets full-fledged BJP govt as Pema Khandu, 32 others join saffron party

The BJP on Saturday claimed that Chief Minister Pema Khandu and 32 legislators from the Peoples Party of Arunachal (PPA) have joined it, effectively making Arunachal Pradesh a Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled state. “Thirty-three MLAs of the PPA joined us today. It will be a strong BJP Government now,” Arunachal BJP President Tapir Gao, told IANS.

He said the BJP government has the majority support in the 60-member Arunachal assembly and Khandu would continue as the Chief Minister. Asked about the remaining PPA MLAs, including the richest legislator Takam Pario, Gao said: “It is for them to decide what they have to do.”

“There will be no separate claim to form the government as the BJP has formed the government automatically,” said Gao. However, PPA President Kafha Bengia said the merger was “illegitimate” and that he would go for legal action.

“We will move a court against those MLAs who have joined the BJP,” Bengia said.

Khandu, who was suspened from the PPA along with six MLAs on Thursday, had quit the Congress along with 43 party MLAs to join the regional party in October.