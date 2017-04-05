It is Diwali for us: Uma Singh, Bandipora braveheart Chetan Cheeta’s wife after his release from AIIMS

AIIMS said that CRPF’s Chetan Cheeta is fit to go home and requires rehabilitation. (ANI)

Chetan Cheeta, the man who staked his life in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora and who was battling for life after being shot at with nine bullets was discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Wednesday. Speaking to reporters after his release, Cheetah’s wife Uma Singh said that it was a Diwali for the family. AIIMS said that CRPF’s Chetan Cheeta is fit to go home and requires rehabilitation. His strong will power helped him fight back and recover.

Uma said, “Soldiers fight for the nation and I am very proud of Chetan.” CRPF Commanding Officer of the 45th battalion, Chetan Kumar Cheetah – who was shot multiple bullets during the encounter and was airlifted from Srinagar to AIIMS Trauma Center in Delhi two months ago for further treatment. The 45-year-old Chetan Cheetah suffered injuries on his head, his right eye, waist, upper limbs, hands and pelvic region and suffered a ‘maxillofacial’ injury.

Cheetah was initially treated at the Army Base hospital before being airlifted to the AIIMS trauma centre, where he underwent brain surgery. The army chief General Bipin Rawat had also gone to visit him at the base hospital following the encounter where he spoke to the doctors regarding his health. Meanwhile, Kiren Rijiju, the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs visited him at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences to check up on the CRPF officer and assured that the government would extend all possible help to him.

In the same encounter, three soldiers and one militant were killed in the Hajin area of Bandipora district of Kashmir. In addition, six other security personnel and a civilian also suffered injuries in the gun battle that took place in the month of February. Arms and ammunition were also recovered by authorities from the area.