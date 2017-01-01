Istanbul: Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemns attack

Police secure an area near an Istanbul nightclub, following a gun attack. (Reuters)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the Istanbul attack in which assailants opened fire at a nightclub during New Year’s celebrations killing 39 people. The PM took to his Twitter account and gave condolence to the Turkish government and the people of Turkey on the loss of lives. He further condemned the attack and said that India stands by Turkey in this time of grief.

PM Modi wrote, “Heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Turkey on the tragic loss of lives in Istanbul.” It was followed by another tweet in which he said, “We strongly condemn the barbaric attack and stand by Turkey in this time of grief.”

You may also like to watch this:

Earlier, the White House also condemned what it called a “horrific terrorist attack” and offered US help to Turkey. White House spokesman Eric Schultz said President Barack Obama was briefed on the attack by his national security team and asked to be updated as the situation developed.

Ankara and Istanbul have been targeted by several attacks in 2016 carried out by the Islamic State group or Kurdish rebels, killing more than 180 people.

Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag vowed that Turkey would press ahead with its fight against violent groups. “Turkey will continue its determined and effective combat to root out terror,” Bozdag said on Twitter.

(With inputs from agencies)