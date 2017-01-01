Istanbul nightclub attack: B-Town grieves Abis Rizvi’s death

Ambulances are seen near the scene of an attack in Istanbul, on New Year’s Day, early Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (Source: AP)

As soon as the news of Bollywood director and film producer Abis Rizvi’s death broke out, rich tributes from the film fraternity poured in who expressed grief at the tragic loss.

Venting out his anger against the perpetrators of the terror attack, Bollywood actor Raza Murad on Sunday said Rizvi’s death was a loss to the industry. “The perpetrators of this attack should not only be condemned. They should also be shot at. Rizvi, a budding filmmaker, whose film ‘Roar’ is set to release, what was his fault, why was he shot at. This is extremely unfortunate his death is a loss to this industry,” Murad told ANI.

Expressing similar sentiments, another Bollywood actor Javed Jaffery, said, ‘Devastated by the death of my friend #AbisRizvi in the dastardly terrorist attack this morning in an #Istanbul nightclub (sic)’.

Ninda krne se kuch nahin hoga, khade khade goli maar do unhe(terrorists):Raza Murad on Istanbul attack victim Abis Rizvi(Bollywood producer) pic.twitter.com/3bLSpOXqTX — ANI (@ANI_news) January 1, 2017

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has informed that two Indian nationals have lost their lives in the Istanbul nightclub attack. “I have a bad news from Turkey. We have lost two Indian nationals in the Istanbul attack. Indian Ambassador is on way to Istanbul.

The victims are Mr. Abis Rizvi son of former Rajya Sabha MP and Ms. Khushi Shah from Gujarat,” Swaraj tweeted. Swaraj further said the government is making arrangements for Rizvi’s parents to reach Istanbul. “I have just spoken to Mr.Akhtar Hassan Rizvi father of Abis Rizvi.

Family in shock, thanks to MEA for making arrangements on a short notice.His body will arrive tomorrow,funeral day after:Abis Rizvi’s friend pic.twitter.com/crxBcRP0gW — ANI (@ANI_news) January 1, 2017

He and Mrs Rizvi also want to go to Istanbul. We r organising their Visa. I have also spoken to Shri Ashok Shah father of Ms.Khushi Shah and conveyed our condolences (sic),” she tweeted. Swaraj said she has asked Indian Ambassador in Turkey, Rahul Kulshreshth, to receive the families at the airport and make all arrangements.

At least 35 people were killed and 40 others injured in an armed attack at an Istanbul nightclub early Sunday. The investigation into the attack is currently underway. The attack comes three weeks after twin bombings in Istanbul killed at least 45 people, mostly police officers.