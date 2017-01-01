Istanbul Attack: Two Indians among dead, says EAM Sushma Swaraj

“I have a bad news from Turkey. We have lost two Indian nationals in the Istanbul attack. Indian Ambassador is on way to Istanbul,” Sushma said. (AP)

Two Indians have been reported killed in Istanbul bomb blast in which 39 people lost their lives after assailants opened fire at a nightclub during New Year’s celebrations killing 39 people.

“I have a bad news from Turkey. We have lost two Indian nationals in the Istanbul attack. Indian Ambassador is on way to Istanbul,” Sushma said. The two victims have been identified as Abis Rizvi and Khusi Shah. “The victims are Mr Abis Rizvi son of former Rajya Sabha MP and Ms. Khushi Shah from Gujarat,” she added.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had condemned the Istanbul attack in which assailants opened fire at a nightclub during New Year’s celebrations killing 39 people. The PM took to his Twitter account and gave condolence to the Turkish government and the people of Turkey on the loss of lives. He further condemned the attack and said that India stands by Turkey in this time of grief.

PM Modi wrote, “Heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Turkey on the tragic loss of lives in Istanbul.” It was followed by another tweet in which he said, “We strongly condemn the barbaric attack and stand by Turkey in this time of grief.”

Earlier, the White House also condemned what it called a “horrific terrorist attack” and offered US help to Turkey. White House spokesman Eric Schultz said President Barack Obama was briefed on the attack by his national security team and asked to be updated as the situation developed.